DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey L. Mcschooler sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $63,152.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

