Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) Trading Down 0.2%

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares (NYSEARCA:ZMLP) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.11, 27,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 50,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Shares by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 299,589 shares in the last quarter.

