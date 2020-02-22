Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $691.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $196,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,865 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 74,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 842,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.