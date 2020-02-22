Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Sells $138,200.00 in Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) CTO Christine Collins sold 20,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.12. Digital Turbine Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million, a PE ratio of -75.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

