Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $134.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.39.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.40. 2,015,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after purchasing an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 90.5% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

