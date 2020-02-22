Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) dropped 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67, approximately 2,759,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,316,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

DO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra cut their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,149 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,742 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 130,127 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

