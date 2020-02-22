Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €18.70 ($21.74) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €16.49 ($19.18).

DTE stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €16.50 ($19.19). 16,814,487 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.10. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

