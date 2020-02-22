Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €16.49 ($19.18).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Thursday, reaching €16.50 ($19.19). The stock had a trading volume of 16,814,487 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.10. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

