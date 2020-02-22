Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Down to $47.30

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.92, but opened at $47.30. Datadog shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 5,197,007 shares traded.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 62,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $2,561,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 669,600 shares of company stock worth $28,908,504.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

