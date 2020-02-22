Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th.

DRI stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $121.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,379. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 202,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after buying an additional 75,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

