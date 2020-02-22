Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €49.18 ($57.18).

Shares of DAI opened at €42.60 ($49.53) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion and a PE ratio of 11.26. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

