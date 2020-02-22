Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 8.4%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.35, approximately 1,397,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 745,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, President Mark G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 296,755 shares in the company, valued at $735,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

