CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has a $29.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CYBE. ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 71,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,683. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of 249.72, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 5.57.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

