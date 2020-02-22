CyberOptics’ (CYBE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $27.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 71,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,683. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.37 million, a P/E ratio of 249.72, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.21. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CyberOptics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth $1,897,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

