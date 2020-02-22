Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s fourth-quarter earnings benefited from growth across the Americas, the EMEA and the APJ regions. Moreover, strong demand across all verticals, particularly government, healthcare, IT services, media and pharmaceuticals, boosted revenues. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies was a key growth driver. The company does not have any long-term debt in its balance sheet, which is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, expenses are expected to grow 30% through 2020. Moreover, the company’s top line is likely to be negatively impacted in the near term due to an unfavorable mix of perpetual and SaaS business. Seasonal sluggishness during the first half of the year is expected to be an overhang.”

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. First Analysis downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.95.

Cyberark Software stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 714,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,847. Cyberark Software has a 12-month low of $94.30 and a 12-month high of $148.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyberark Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.