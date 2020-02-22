CWV Chain (CWV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,498.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded 81.8% lower against the US dollar. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Bibox. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $26,498.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

CWV Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

