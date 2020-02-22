CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce sales of $122.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.35 million and the highest is $124.66 million. CSI Compressco reported sales of $138.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year sales of $475.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.38 million to $477.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $461.66 million, with estimates ranging from $452.94 million to $470.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 99,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $100.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.