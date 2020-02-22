Critical Elements (CVE:CRE) Stock Price Up 5%

Critical Elements Corp (CVE:CRE) rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 126,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 280,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 million and a P/E ratio of -34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.40.

About Critical Elements (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum property that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.