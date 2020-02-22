Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,741 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Cree worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Cree by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,503 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,647 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CREE stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.93. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CREE shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Charter Equity assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

