Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Down 6.9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.69 and last traded at $97.30, 7,186,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 514% from the average session volume of 1,170,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.
The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.
In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
