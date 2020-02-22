Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Down 6.9%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.69 and last traded at $97.30, 7,186,154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 514% from the average session volume of 1,170,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.