Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $207.40. 798,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,754. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average of $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.61.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

