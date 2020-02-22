Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $43.21. 17,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,151. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $47.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 40.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

