Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Down 13.1%

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) shares were down 13.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.59, approximately 15,204,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 3,482,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Commscope in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 28.01%. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commscope by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commscope by 1,388.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Commscope by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,965,000 after purchasing an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Commscope by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 38,589 shares during the period.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

