Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.03. The stock had a trading volume of 643,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,277. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.86. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 7,798 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $549,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,024 shares in the company, valued at $11,990,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,466.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,256 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

