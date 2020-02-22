Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Clean Harbors worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

