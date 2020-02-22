Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 240,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,029. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $59.63 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.87 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $1,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,647,181 shares in the company, valued at $301,804,227.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $3,837,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

