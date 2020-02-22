Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN) Trading Down 25%

Clarent Co. (OTCMKTS:CLRN) dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Clarent (OTCMKTS:CLRN)

Clarent Corporation develops software-based communications solutions through Internet Protocol (IP) communications networks. Its software-based solutions, in conjunction with its hardware or equipment provided by others, are designed to enable service providers to deliver simultaneous transmission of voice, fax, and data over IP networks.

