Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.41.

CSCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.30. 20,028,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,618,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,137 shares of company stock worth $4,858,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 55,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

