Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CNK traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.14. 7,465,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,602. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

