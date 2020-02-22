CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CIX. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$25.32 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$17.71 and a 12-month high of C$25.81. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.72, for a total transaction of C$207,907.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,708 shares in the company, valued at C$1,514,399.33. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$220,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,124,750. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,833.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.