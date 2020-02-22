Chimpion (BNANA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $435,040.00

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Chimpion has a market cap of $15.71 million and $435,040.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.02927590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00043513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00143123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,465 tokens. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

