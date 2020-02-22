Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $727.96 million.Cheesecake Factory also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.70-2.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.93.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.13. 1,184,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

