Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.93.

CAKE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 1,184,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

