Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price decreased by Cfra from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CAKE. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.93.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $16,307,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.