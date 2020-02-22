Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their hold rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.93.

CAKE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.13. 1,184,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,847. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 931.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 474.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

