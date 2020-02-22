Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.71.
CHKP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,014. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 278,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
