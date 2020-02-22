Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHKP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. First Analysis cut Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.71.

CHKP stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,014. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.13 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 278,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

