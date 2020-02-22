Chainlink (LINK) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Chainlink has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $4.31 or 0.00044578 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Coinbase, Mercatox and Radar Relay. Chainlink has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $339.90 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.02979449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00229386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00144520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, COSS, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Radar Relay, Mercatox, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

