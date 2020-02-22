Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CSFL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centerstate Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Centerstate Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Centerstate Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centerstate Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Centerstate Bank alerts:

CSFL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,360. Centerstate Bank has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Centerstate Bank will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSFL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerstate Bank by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 48,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Centerstate Bank

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Centerstate Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerstate Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.