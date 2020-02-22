CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Down to $3.41

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.41. CEMIG shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 3,671,278 shares changing hands.

CIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMIG in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CEMIG stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. 1.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

