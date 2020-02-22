Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Celsius from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 839,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,994. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.28. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

