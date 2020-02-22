Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cellnex Telecom SA (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.77, 4,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 1,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services. It offers co-location services in its infrastructure allowing mobile carriers to install their telecommunications and wireless radio broadcast equipment; and multi-operator telephony network solutions for open and closed environments through distributed antenna systems and small cells technologies.

