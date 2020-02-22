Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CATY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 178,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,915,000 after acquiring an additional 438,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,567,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,292,000 after acquiring an additional 320,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 442.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 240,968 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

