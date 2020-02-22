Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Carter’s worth $9,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

