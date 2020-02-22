Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.16 Million

Analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will post $149.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.66 million and the highest is $150.66 million. Cars.com reported sales of $164.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year sales of $603.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $602.15 million to $605.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $596.22 million, with estimates ranging from $581.12 million to $611.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cars.com.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research raised Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CARS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,758. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $759.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 12,646.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cars.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

