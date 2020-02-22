Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Gap Down to $104.14

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $107.03, but opened at $104.14. Capital One Financial shares last traded at $103.54, with a volume of 2,260,064 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. ValuEngine cut Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,088 shares of company stock valued at $21,117,971. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

