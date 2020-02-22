Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,088 shares of company stock worth $21,117,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.15. 2,764,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,850. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.79. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.45 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

