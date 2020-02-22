Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CCBG traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $172,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

