Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,491,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,783,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,430,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 196,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

COG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,076,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,949. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.47. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.