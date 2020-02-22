Buckingham Research Trims Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Target Price to $22.00

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) had its price target trimmed by Buckingham Research from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Andersons from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Andersons currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Andersons stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.26. 120,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,800. The company has a market cap of $660.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Andersons has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $38.18.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Andersons’s revenue was up 132.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Andersons by 5.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Andersons by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Andersons by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

