Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

BRKS traded down $1.50 on Thursday, hitting $38.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 53.68% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,592.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,088 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,201 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,936 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth $7,276,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

